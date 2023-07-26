Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [LW] stock Resumed by Stifel analyst, price target now $115

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [NYSE: LW] closed the trading session at $105.00 on 07/25/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $102.67, while the highest price level was $117.382. The company report on July 25, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Lamb Weston Reports Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results; Provides Fiscal Year 2024 Outlook.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023 Highlights.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stocks have a year to date performance of 17.50 percent and weekly performance of -6.28 percent. The stock has been moved at 9.23 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -8.45 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -4.40 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.12M shares, LW reached to a volume of 6415399 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [LW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LW shares is $123.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LW stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. is set at 2.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for LW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 21.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.62.

LW stock trade performance evaluation

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [LW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.28. With this latest performance, LW shares dropped by -8.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.26 for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [LW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 112.86, while it was recorded at 111.26 for the last single week of trading, and 99.83 for the last 200 days.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [LW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [LW] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.92 and a Gross Margin at +20.30. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.90.

Return on Total Capital for LW is now 13.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 47.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [LW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 791.98. Additionally, LW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 88.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 68.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 776.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 87.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [LW] managed to generate an average of $25,113 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.98.Lamb Weston Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [LW] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. go to 37.10%.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [LW]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of LW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in LW stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in LW stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.