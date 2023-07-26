JP Morgan slashes price target on Zions Bancorporation National Association [ZION] – find out why.

Zions Bancorporation National Association [NASDAQ: ZION] loss -3.43% or -1.27 points to close at $35.78 with a heavy trading volume of 5260449 shares. The company report on July 19, 2023 at 4:10 PM that Zions Bancorporation, National Association Reports Second Quarter Financial Results.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ: ZION) (“Zions” or “the Bank”) today reported net earnings applicable to common shareholders for the second quarter of 2023 of $166 million, or $1.11 per diluted common share, compared with net earnings applicable to common shareholders of $195 million, or $1.29 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2022, and net earnings applicable to common shareholders of $198 million, or $1.33 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2023.

Harris H. Simmons, Chairman and CEO of Zions Bancorporation, commented, “Second quarter operating results reflect a solid ($2 billion, or 3.2%) rebound in customer deposits over the past three months, but also a higher cost of funds, which reduced net interest income to levels comparable with those of a year ago. While noninterest-bearing deposits decreased $2.3 billion during the quarter and were displaced by interest-bearing deposits, the interest savings generated from our demand deposits increased by approximately 28% over the past three months.”.

It opened the trading session at $37.53, the shares rose to $37.59 and dropped to $35.423, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ZION points out that the company has recorded -32.04% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -95.95% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.91M shares, ZION reached to a volume of 5260449 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Zions Bancorporation National Association [ZION]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZION shares is $36.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZION stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Zions Bancorporation National Association shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zions Bancorporation National Association is set at 1.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZION stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 33.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZION in the course of the last twelve months was 5.50.

Trading performance analysis for ZION stock

Zions Bancorporation National Association [ZION] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.33. With this latest performance, ZION shares gained by 34.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZION stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.71 for Zions Bancorporation National Association [ZION]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.26, while it was recorded at 36.26 for the last single week of trading, and 40.30 for the last 200 days.

Zions Bancorporation National Association [ZION]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zions Bancorporation National Association [ZION] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.70. Zions Bancorporation National Association’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.08.

Return on Total Capital for ZION is now 8.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.45. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zions Bancorporation National Association [ZION] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 230.25. Additionally, ZION Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zions Bancorporation National Association [ZION] managed to generate an average of $89,999 per employee.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Zions Bancorporation National Association [ZION]

The top three institutional holders of ZION stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in ZION stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in ZION stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.