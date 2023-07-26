International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] Stock trading around $140.33 per share: What’s Next?

International Business Machines Corporation [NYSE: IBM] surged by $0.79 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $140.43 during the day while it closed the day at $140.33. The company report on July 24, 2023 at 12:01 AM that IBM Report: Half of Breached Organizations Unwilling to Increase Security Spend Despite Soaring Breach Costs.

AI/Automation cut breach lifecycles by 108 days; $470,000 in extra costs for ransomware victims that avoid law enforcement; Only one third-of organizations detected the breach themselves.

IBM (NYSE: IBM) Security today released its annual Cost of a Data Breach Report,1 showing the global average cost of a data breach reached $4.45 million in 2023 – an all-time high for the report and a 15% increase over the last 3 years. Detection and escalation costs jumped 42% over this same time frame, representing the highest portion of breach costs, and indicating a shift towards more complex breach investigations.

International Business Machines Corporation stock has also gained 3.67% of its value over the past 7 days. However, IBM stock has inclined by 11.91% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -1.08% and lost -0.40% year-on date.

The market cap for IBM stock reached $126.91 billion, with 907.53 million shares outstanding and 907.22 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.40M shares, IBM reached a trading volume of 3763545 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IBM shares is $142.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IBM stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for International Business Machines Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for International Business Machines Corporation is set at 1.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for IBM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for IBM in the course of the last twelve months was 50.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

IBM stock trade performance evaluation

International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.67. With this latest performance, IBM shares gained by 8.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IBM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.25 for International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 132.36, while it was recorded at 138.53 for the last single week of trading, and 133.88 for the last 200 days.

International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.83 and a Gross Margin at +51.71. International Business Machines Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.95.

Return on Total Capital for IBM is now 10.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.61. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 246.14. Additionally, IBM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 220.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] managed to generate an average of $5,728 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.International Business Machines Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IBM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for International Business Machines Corporation go to 4.55%.

International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of IBM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.