Goldman lifts The Southern Company [SO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

The Southern Company [NYSE: SO] slipped around -0.34 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $72.61 at the close of the session, down -0.47%. The company report on July 21, 2023 at 7:00 AM that All ITAACs have been submitted for Vogtle Unit 4.

Georgia Power awaits Nuclear Regulatory Commission 103(g) finding required to load fuel.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Today, Georgia Power announced completion of another important step in the startup and operation of the new nuclear units at the Vogtle 3 & 4 nuclear expansion site near Waynesboro, Ga. The company shared that Southern Nuclear has submitted documentation that all 364 inspections, tests and analyses have been performed and all acceptance criteria, collectively known as ITAACs, have been met on Vogtle Unit 4 as required by Southern Nuclear’s Combined Operating License. The completion of these ITAACs provides the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) assurance that the unit meets strict nuclear safety and quality standards.

The Southern Company stock is now 1.68% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SO Stock saw the intraday high of $73.175 and lowest of $72.40 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 80.57, which means current price is +23.38% above from all time high which was touched on 05/11/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.14M shares, SO reached a trading volume of 3995533 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Southern Company [SO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SO shares is $73.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SO stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for The Southern Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Southern Company is set at 1.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for SO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.99.

How has SO stock performed recently?

The Southern Company [SO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.09. With this latest performance, SO shares gained by 3.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.74 for The Southern Company [SO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 70.81, while it was recorded at 71.97 for the last single week of trading, and 68.81 for the last 200 days.

The Southern Company [SO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Southern Company [SO] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.33 and a Gross Margin at +24.14. The Southern Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.07.

Return on Total Capital for SO is now 6.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.36. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Southern Company [SO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 194.47. Additionally, SO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 171.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Southern Company [SO] managed to generate an average of $127,617 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.The Southern Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for The Southern Company [SO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Southern Company go to 7.30%.

Insider trade positions for The Southern Company [SO]

The top three institutional holders of SO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in SO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in SO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.