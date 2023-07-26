GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. [GEHC] is 37.39% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: GEHC] price plunged by -0.52 percent to reach at -$0.42. The company report on July 25, 2023 at 6:20 AM that GE HealthCare Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

2Q Revenue growth of 7% year-over-year; Organic revenue growth* of 9%.

2Q Net income attributable to GE HealthCare of $418 million versus $485 million for the prior year, Adjusted EBIT* of $711 million versus $719 million.

A sum of 4710828 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.30M shares. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. shares reached a high of $82.35 and dropped to a low of $78.58 until finishing in the latest session at $80.21.

The one-year GEHC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.88. The average equity rating for GEHC stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. [GEHC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GEHC shares is $90.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GEHC stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on June 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. is set at 1.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for GEHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for GEHC in the course of the last twelve months was 20.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

GEHC Stock Performance Analysis:

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. [GEHC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.74. With this latest performance, GEHC shares gained by 0.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.38% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GEHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.10 for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. [GEHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 79.49, while it was recorded at 81.41 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. [GEHC] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.98 and a Gross Margin at +39.37. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.35.

Return on Total Capital for GEHC is now 14.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.89. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. [GEHC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 92.28. Additionally, GEHC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 91.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. [GEHC] managed to generate an average of $37,960 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.68.GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. [GEHC] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of GEHC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in GEHC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in GEHC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.