For DXC Technology Company [DXC], Analyst sees a drop to $28. What next?

DXC Technology Company [NYSE: DXC] traded at a high on 07/25/23, posting a 2.74 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $28.49. The company report on July 19, 2023 at 5:00 PM that DXC Technology to Report First Quarter 2024 Results on Wednesday, August 2, 2023.

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) today announced that it will release financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024 on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at approximately 4:15 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT).

DXC Technology senior management will host a conference call and webcast on the same day at 5:00 p.m. EDT. The dial-in number for domestic callers is 888-330-2455. Callers who reside outside of the United States should dial +1-240-789-2717. The passcode for all participants is 4164760. The webcast audio and any presentation slides will be available through a link posted on DXC Technology’s Investor Relations website.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3585182 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of DXC Technology Company stands at 1.70% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.02%.

The market cap for DXC stock reached $6.02 billion, with 224.01 million shares outstanding and 208.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.84M shares, DXC reached a trading volume of 3585182 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DXC shares is $29.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DXC stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MoffettNathanson have made an estimate for DXC Technology Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DXC Technology Company is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for DXC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for DXC in the course of the last twelve months was 8.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

DXC Technology Company [DXC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.67. With this latest performance, DXC shares gained by 10.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DXC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.83 for DXC Technology Company [DXC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.22, while it was recorded at 28.06 for the last single week of trading, and 26.74 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DXC Technology Company [DXC] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.12 and a Gross Margin at +11.01. DXC Technology Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.94.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.16.

DXC Technology Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DXC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DXC Technology Company go to 13.27%.

The top three institutional holders of DXC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.