Electra Battery Materials Corporation [ELBM] Is Currently 70.73 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Electra Battery Materials Corporation [NASDAQ: ELBM] gained 70.73% or 0.87 points to close at $2.10 with a heavy trading volume of 67564470 shares. The company report on July 24, 2023 at 1:46 PM that Electra Battery Materials announces terms of cobalt agreement with LG Energy Solutions expands.

Vancouver –News Direct– Electra Battery Materials Corporation.

Electra Battery Materials Corporation CEO Trent Mell joined Steve Darling from Proactive to share news about the company’s battery grade cobalt supply agreement with LG Energy Solutions.

It opened the trading session at $2.00, the shares rose to $2.66 and dropped to $1.98, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ELBM points out that the company has recorded -9.09% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -153.01% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 108.19K shares, ELBM reached to a volume of 67564470 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Electra Battery Materials Corporation [ELBM]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Electra Battery Materials Corporation is set at 0.23 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.27.

Trading performance analysis for ELBM stock

Electra Battery Materials Corporation [ELBM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 79.49. With this latest performance, ELBM shares gained by 98.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ELBM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.42 for Electra Battery Materials Corporation [ELBM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1200, while it was recorded at 1.3200 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9400 for the last 200 days.

Electra Battery Materials Corporation [ELBM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.07.

Electra Battery Materials Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Electra Battery Materials Corporation [ELBM]

The top three institutional holders of ELBM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in ELBM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in ELBM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.