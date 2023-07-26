Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB] Is Currently 2.29 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [NYSE: DB] gained 2.29% on the last trading session, reaching $11.61 price per share at the time. The company report on May 23, 2023 at 8:00 AM that DirectBooks Welcomes BMO Capital Markets, Blaylock Van, and American Veterans Group.



Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft represents 2.07 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $23.71 billion with the latest information. DB stock price has been found in the range of $11.43 to $11.74.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.73M shares, DB reached a trading volume of 7206455 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DB shares is $12.01 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DB stock is a recommendation set at 4.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Societe Generale have made an estimate for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for DB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 345.37.

Trading performance analysis for DB stock

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.88. With this latest performance, DB shares gained by 16.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.14 for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.56, while it was recorded at 11.36 for the last single week of trading, and 10.83 for the last 200 days.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.32. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.45.

Return on Total Capital for DB is now 1.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.81. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 380.63. Additionally, DB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 79.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 184.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB] managed to generate an average of $59,414 per employee.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft go to 23.91%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB]

The top three institutional holders of DB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in DB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in DB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.