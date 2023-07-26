Crown Castle Inc. [CCI] is -18.51% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Crown Castle Inc. [NYSE: CCI] loss -0.84% on the last trading session, reaching $110.53 price per share at the time. The company report on July 24, 2023 at 1:15 PM that Crown Castle Appoints Kevin T. Kabat and Maria M. Pope to its Board of Directors.

Mr. Kabat is the former Chief Executive Officer and Vice Chairman of Fifth Third Bancorp and current Chairman of the board of directors of Unum Group, NiSource Inc., and AlTi Global Inc. Ms. Pope currently serves as President and CEO of Portland General Electric Company.

Crown Castle Inc. represents 433.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $48.07 billion with the latest information. CCI stock price has been found in the range of $110.05 to $111.80.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.89M shares, CCI reached a trading volume of 3893827 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Crown Castle Inc. [CCI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCI shares is $135.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCI stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Crown Castle Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Crown Castle Inc. is set at 3.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.43.

Trading performance analysis for CCI stock

Crown Castle Inc. [CCI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.03. With this latest performance, CCI shares gained by 1.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.74 for Crown Castle Inc. [CCI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 113.35, while it was recorded at 110.06 for the last single week of trading, and 129.20 for the last 200 days.

Crown Castle Inc. [CCI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Crown Castle Inc. [CCI] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.23 and a Gross Margin at +46.36. Crown Castle Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.98.

Return on Total Capital for CCI is now 6.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Crown Castle Inc. [CCI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 375.35. Additionally, CCI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 78.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 71.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 359.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 75.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Crown Castle Inc. [CCI] managed to generate an average of $335,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.Crown Castle Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Crown Castle Inc. [CCI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Crown Castle Inc. go to -4.40%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Crown Castle Inc. [CCI]

The top three institutional holders of CCI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CCI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CCI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.