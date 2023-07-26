CNX Resources Corporation [CNX] Stock trading around $18.33 per share: What’s Next?

CNX Resources Corporation [NYSE: CNX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.54% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.05%. The company report on July 6, 2023 at 6:45 AM that CNX Resources Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Conference Call Schedule.

CNX Resources Corp. (NYSE: CNX) will announce its financial results for Q2 2023 at 6:45 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, July 27. At that time, CNX will issue a brief press release containing a link to presentation materials providing a Q2 2023 update, which will be available on CNX’s Investor Relations website. This release will be followed by a conference call and webcast.

Over the last 12 months, CNX stock rose by 0.33%. The one-year CNX Resources Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 1.98. The average equity rating for CNX stock is currently 3.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.02 billion, with 168.45 million shares outstanding and 160.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.74M shares, CNX stock reached a trading volume of 3790717 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on CNX Resources Corporation [CNX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNX shares is $18.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNX stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for CNX Resources Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 25, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CNX Resources Corporation is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNX in the course of the last twelve months was 5.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

CNX Stock Performance Analysis:

CNX Resources Corporation [CNX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.05. With this latest performance, CNX shares gained by 9.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.14 for CNX Resources Corporation [CNX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.96, while it was recorded at 18.39 for the last single week of trading, and 16.55 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CNX Resources Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CNX Resources Corporation [CNX] shares currently have an operating margin of +66.40 and a Gross Margin at +71.05. CNX Resources Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.62.

Return on Total Capital for CNX is now 46.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.27, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CNX Resources Corporation [CNX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 80.94. Additionally, CNX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 79.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CNX Resources Corporation [CNX] managed to generate an average of -$304,886 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.CNX Resources Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

CNX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNX Resources Corporation go to 41.60%.

CNX Resources Corporation [CNX] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CNX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CNX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CNX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.