Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. [BFRG] Revenue clocked in at $0.01 million, up 4.83% YTD: What’s Next?

Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: BFRG] price surged by 44.22 percent to reach at $1.53. The company report on July 25, 2023 at 7:30 AM that BullFrog AI Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent Protecting Novel Prodrugs of Mebendazole and Their Use in Treating Cancer.

Novel compounds show improved bioavailability relative to mebendazole.

A sum of 54813977 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 487.96K shares. Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $5.75 and dropped to a low of $4.51 until finishing in the latest session at $4.99.

Guru’s Opinion on Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. [BFRG]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for BFRG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2914.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.92.

BFRG Stock Performance Analysis:

Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. [BFRG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 33.42.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BFRG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.01 for Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. [BFRG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.23, while it was recorded at 3.77 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. [BFRG] shares currently have an operating margin of -24558.01 and a Gross Margin at -5396.94. Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -28024.87.

Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. [BFRG] Institutonal Ownership Details

