BMO Capital Markets slashes price target on The Sherwin-Williams Company [SHW] – find out why.

The Sherwin-Williams Company [NYSE: SHW] price surged by 2.96 percent to reach at $7.94. The company report on July 25, 2023 at 7:00 AM that The Sherwin-Williams Company Reports 2023 Second Quarter Financial Results.

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023. All comparisons are to the second quarter of the prior year, unless otherwise noted.

A sum of 4040467 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.40M shares. The Sherwin-Williams Company shares reached a high of $282.98 and dropped to a low of $274.88 until finishing in the latest session at $275.96.

The one-year SHW stock forecast points to a potential downside of -3.76. The average equity rating for SHW stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on The Sherwin-Williams Company [SHW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SHW shares is $265.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SHW stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for The Sherwin-Williams Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 26, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Sherwin-Williams Company is set at 5.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for SHW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 22.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for SHW in the course of the last twelve months was 115.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

SHW Stock Performance Analysis:

The Sherwin-Williams Company [SHW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.09. With this latest performance, SHW shares gained by 11.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.50 for The Sherwin-Williams Company [SHW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 247.94, while it was recorded at 269.41 for the last single week of trading, and 234.67 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Sherwin-Williams Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Sherwin-Williams Company [SHW] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.76 and a Gross Margin at +42.05. The Sherwin-Williams Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.12.

Return on Total Capital for SHW is now 20.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.13. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 72.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Sherwin-Williams Company [SHW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 403.21. Additionally, SHW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 357.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 71.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Sherwin-Williams Company [SHW] managed to generate an average of $33,116 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.02.The Sherwin-Williams Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

SHW Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SHW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Sherwin-Williams Company go to 5.97%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company [SHW] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of SHW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in SHW stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in SHW stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.