BIOLASE Inc. [BIOL] is -88.92% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

BIOLASE Inc. [NASDAQ: BIOL] loss -1.77% on the last trading session, reaching $0.07 price per share at the time. The company report on July 17, 2023 at 6:30 AM that BIOLASE EPIC HYGIENE DENTAL LASER RECEIVES PRESTIGIOUS CELLERANT BEST OF CLASS HYGIENE AWARD.

Innovative Technology Continues to be Recognized by Industry Peers.

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL), the global leader in dental lasers, announced that its Epic Hygiene dental laser, the only hygiene dental laser cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for laser bacterial reduction, has been awarded Cellerant’s 2023 Best of Class Hygiene Award.

BIOLASE Inc. represents 32.81 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.91 million with the latest information. BIOL stock price has been found in the range of $0.0698 to $0.078.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.79M shares, BIOL reached a trading volume of 3870164 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about BIOLASE Inc. [BIOL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BIOL shares is $2.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BIOL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for BIOLASE Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 19, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BIOLASE Inc. is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for BIOL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

Trading performance analysis for BIOL stock

BIOLASE Inc. [BIOL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.89. With this latest performance, BIOL shares dropped by -7.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -88.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BIOL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.75 for BIOLASE Inc. [BIOL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.0956, while it was recorded at 0.0750 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6260 for the last 200 days.

BIOLASE Inc. [BIOL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BIOLASE Inc. [BIOL] shares currently have an operating margin of -52.28 and a Gross Margin at +32.83. BIOLASE Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -59.09.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -190.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -61.27.

BIOLASE Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

BIOLASE Inc. [BIOL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BIOL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BIOLASE Inc. go to 20.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at BIOLASE Inc. [BIOL]

