Barclays slashes price target on Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] – find out why.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [NYSE: HLT] surged by $0.67 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $151.415 during the day while it closed the day at $151.13. The company report on June 28, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Hilton Announces Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Date.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HLT) will report second quarter 2023 financial results before the stock market opens on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, followed by a conference call at 10 a.m. EDT. Christopher J. Nassetta, president & chief executive officer, Hilton, and Kevin Jacobs, chief financial officer & president, global development, Hilton, will discuss the company’s performance and lead a question-and-answer session.

Participants may listen to the live webcast by logging onto the Hilton Investor Relations website at https://ir.hilton.com/events-and-presentations. A replay and transcript of the webcast will be available within 24 hours of the live event at https://ir.hilton.com/financial-reporting. Alternatively, participants may listen to the live call by dialing 1-888-317-6003 in the United States or 1-412-317-6061 internationally using the conference ID 1121609. Participants are encouraged to dial into the call or link to the webcast at least fifteen minutes prior to the scheduled start time. A telephone replay will be available for seven days following the call. To access the telephone replay, dial 1-877-344-7529 in the United States or 1-412-317-0088 internationally using the conference ID 9297768.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. stock has also gained 0.77% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HLT stock has inclined by 1.81% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 7.95% and gained 19.60% year-on date.

The market cap for HLT stock reached $39.32 billion, with 266.00 million shares outstanding and 259.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.76M shares, HLT reached a trading volume of 3962639 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HLT shares is $157.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HLT stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. is set at 2.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for HLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for HLT in the course of the last twelve months was 25.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

HLT stock trade performance evaluation

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.77. With this latest performance, HLT shares gained by 10.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.86 for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 143.92, while it was recorded at 150.33 for the last single week of trading, and 139.38 for the last 200 days.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.77 and a Gross Margin at +28.78. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.24.

Return on Total Capital for HLT is now 23.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.59. Additionally, HLT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 112.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 62.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] managed to generate an average of $7,893 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HLT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. go to 15.70%.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of HLT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.