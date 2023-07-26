Banc of California Inc. [BANC] is -8.23% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Banc of California Inc. [NYSE: BANC] traded at a high on 07/25/23, posting a 11.17 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $14.62. The company report on July 25, 2023 at 4:12 PM that Banc of California Reports Solid Earnings and Stable Deposits in Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

The Company Also Announced in a Separate Release that it has Entered into a Transformational Merger Agreement with PacWest Bancorp, Including Committed Capital Raise of $400 Million.

Transaction Also Expected to be Immediately Accretive to Tangible Book Value Per Share and to 2024 Estimated EPS.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7309131 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Banc of California Inc. stands at 8.72% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.19%.

The market cap for BANC stock reached $859.61 million, with 59.01 million shares outstanding and 54.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 552.98K shares, BANC reached a trading volume of 7309131 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Banc of California Inc. [BANC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BANC shares is $15.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BANC stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Banc of California Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Banc of California Inc. is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for BANC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for BANC in the course of the last twelve months was 7.21.

How has BANC stock performed recently?

Banc of California Inc. [BANC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.84. With this latest performance, BANC shares gained by 25.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BANC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.54 for Banc of California Inc. [BANC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.87, while it was recorded at 13.33 for the last single week of trading, and 14.48 for the last 200 days.

Banc of California Inc. [BANC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Banc of California Inc. [BANC] shares currently have an operating margin of +44.44. Banc of California Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +31.02.

Return on Total Capital for BANC is now 8.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.46. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Banc of California Inc. [BANC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 107.89. Additionally, BANC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 104.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Banc of California Inc. [BANC] managed to generate an average of $176,553 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Banc of California Inc. [BANC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BANC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Banc of California Inc. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Banc of California Inc. [BANC]

The top three institutional holders of BANC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in BANC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in BANC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.