Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] fell -46.59% so far this year. What now?

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [NASDAQ: ACB] slipped around -0.01 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $0.49 at the close of the session, down -1.16%. The company report on July 24, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Aurora Cannabis Announces Sale of Aurora Sun Facility to Bevo Expected to Provide Incremental Revenue and Cash Flow.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (the “Company” or “Aurora”) (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company opening the world to cannabis, announced today that a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company has closed the sale of its Medicine Hat, Alberta facility (the “Aurora Sun Facility”) on July 21, 2023 to Bevo Farms Ltd. (“Bevo Farms”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bevo Agtech Inc. ( “Bevo”). The sale of the Aurora Sun Facility was completed via Bevo Farms’ acquisition of one of Aurora’s wholly-owned subsidiaries (the “Aurora Sun Transaction”). Aurora has a controlling interest in Bevo, one of the largest suppliers of propagated vegetables and ornamental plants in North America.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. stock is now -46.59% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ACB Stock saw the intraday high of $0.5023 and lowest of $0.4915 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.94, which means current price is +0.57% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.58M shares, ACB reached a trading volume of 4395610 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]?

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Aurora Cannabis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 21, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aurora Cannabis Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.49.

How has ACB stock performed recently?

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.31. With this latest performance, ACB shares dropped by -10.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.42 for Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5529, while it was recorded at 0.5107 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8541 for the last 200 days.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] shares currently have an operating margin of -109.01 and a Gross Margin at -27.59. Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -113.73.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -21.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.54.

Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Insider trade positions for Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]

The top three institutional holders of ACB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.