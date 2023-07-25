ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. [ZVSA] fell -88.85% so far this year. What now?

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ZVSA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -11.79% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -30.36%. The company report on July 24, 2023 at 8:00 AM that ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of $2.1 Million Public Offering.

The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about July 26, 2023, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The Company intends to use the net proceeds of this offering for working capital and other general corporate purposes and may use a portion of the net proceeds to redeem the remaining outstanding shares of its Series A preferred stock.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.89 million, with 9.13 million shares outstanding and 4.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.61M shares, ZVSA stock reached a trading volume of 10605242 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. [ZVSA]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.03 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06.

ZVSA Stock Performance Analysis:

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. [ZVSA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -30.36. With this latest performance, ZVSA shares dropped by -32.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -91.90% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZVSA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 21.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.10 for ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. [ZVSA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3252, while it was recorded at 0.2081 for the last single week of trading, and 3.5796 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -32.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.61.

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. [ZVSA] Institutonal Ownership Details

