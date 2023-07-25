Wolfe Research slashes price target on NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI] – find out why.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NASDAQ: NXPI] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.13% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.98%. The company report on July 24, 2023 at 4:10 PM that NXP Semiconductors Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results.

“NXP delivered quarterly revenue of $3.3 billion at the high end of guidance, with revenue trends in all our focus end-markets performing better than anticipated. Our first-half results and guidance for the third quarter underpin our confidence that NXP is successfully navigating through the cyclical downturn in our consumer-exposed businesses. At the same time, we see continued strength in our automotive, core-industrial and communications infrastructure businesses,” said Kurt Sievers, NXP President and Chief Executive Officer.

Over the last 12 months, NXPI stock rose by 17.19%. The one-year NXP Semiconductors N.V. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -0.51. The average equity rating for NXPI stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $54.43 billion, with 259.58 million shares outstanding and 259.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.40M shares, NXPI stock reached a trading volume of 4918547 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NXPI shares is $209.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NXPI stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for NXP Semiconductors N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NXP Semiconductors N.V. is set at 5.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for NXPI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for NXPI in the course of the last twelve months was 34.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

NXPI Stock Performance Analysis:

NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.98. With this latest performance, NXPI shares gained by 8.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NXPI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.00 for NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 192.37, while it was recorded at 216.01 for the last single week of trading, and 174.64 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NXP Semiconductors N.V. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.68 and a Gross Margin at +53.05. NXP Semiconductors N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.11.

Return on Total Capital for NXPI is now 20.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.44. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 39.88, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 153.34. Additionally, NXPI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 152.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI] managed to generate an average of $80,783 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.NXP Semiconductors N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

NXPI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NXPI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NXP Semiconductors N.V. go to 7.70%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of NXPI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in NXPI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in NXPI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.