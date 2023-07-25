Wall Street Analyst Upgrade XP Inc. [XP]. What else is Wall St. saying

XP Inc. [NASDAQ: XP] price surged by 2.62 percent to reach at $0.69. The company report on July 19, 2023 at 7:00 AM that XP Inc. Reports 2Q23 KPIs.

XP Inc. (Nasdaq: XP), a leading, technology-driven platform and a trusted provider of low-fee financial products and services in Brazil, announced today its 2Q23 KPIs. The Portuguese version of this release can be accessed in the Press Release section on the IR website. Additional KPI details and historical data can be found in our financial spreadsheet.

A sum of 6021032 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.23M shares. XP Inc. shares reached a high of $27.215 and dropped to a low of $26.115 until finishing in the latest session at $26.98.

The one-year XP stock forecast points to a potential downside of -13.17. The average equity rating for XP stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on XP Inc. [XP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XP shares is $23.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XP stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for XP Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for XP Inc. is set at 0.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for XP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for XP in the course of the last twelve months was 19.67.

XP Stock Performance Analysis:

XP Inc. [XP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.05. With this latest performance, XP shares gained by 14.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 58.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.35 for XP Inc. [XP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.01, while it was recorded at 25.22 for the last single week of trading, and 16.77 for the last 200 days.

Insight into XP Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and XP Inc. [XP] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.55 and a Gross Margin at +70.22. XP Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.14.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.26.

XP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for XP Inc. go to 16.53%.

XP Inc. [XP] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of XP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in XP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in XP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.