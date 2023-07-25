Vodafone Group Public Limited Company [VOD] Stock trading around $9.83 per share: What’s Next?

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company [NASDAQ: VOD] jumped around 0.33 points on Monday, while shares priced at $9.83 at the close of the session, up 3.47%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company stock is now -2.87% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VOD Stock saw the intraday high of $9.92 and lowest of $9.75 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 15.57, which means current price is +10.08% above from all time high which was touched on 02/15/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.10M shares, VOD reached a trading volume of 8693076 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Vodafone Group Public Limited Company [VOD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VOD shares is $13.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VOD stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Vodafone Group Public Limited Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vodafone Group Public Limited Company is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for VOD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.66.

How has VOD stock performed recently?

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company [VOD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.58. With this latest performance, VOD shares gained by 7.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VOD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.97 for Vodafone Group Public Limited Company [VOD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.65, while it was recorded at 9.56 for the last single week of trading, and 10.91 for the last 200 days.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company [VOD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vodafone Group Public Limited Company [VOD] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.85 and a Gross Margin at +32.50. Vodafone Group Public Limited Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.90.

Return on Total Capital for VOD is now 4.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.42. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vodafone Group Public Limited Company [VOD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 104.72. Additionally, VOD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 81.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vodafone Group Public Limited Company [VOD] managed to generate an average of $98,372 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Vodafone Group Public Limited Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Vodafone Group Public Limited Company [VOD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VOD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vodafone Group Public Limited Company go to 20.90%.

Insider trade positions for Vodafone Group Public Limited Company [VOD]

The top three institutional holders of VOD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in VOD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in VOD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.