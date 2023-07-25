Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG] moved up 53.75: Why It’s Important

Vinco Ventures Inc. [NASDAQ: BBIG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 53.75% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 105.62%. The company report on May 25, 2023 at 9:35 AM that Nasdaq Staff Determination.

Over the last 12 months, BBIG stock dropped by -75.85%.

The market cap for the stock reached $50.89 million, with 12.45 million shares outstanding and 12.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 993.39K shares, BBIG stock reached a trading volume of 52953580 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vinco Ventures Inc. is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.05.

BBIG Stock Performance Analysis:

Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 105.62. With this latest performance, BBIG shares gained by 248.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.13 for Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.10, while it was recorded at 3.32 for the last single week of trading, and 9.06 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Vinco Ventures Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG] shares currently have an operating margin of -780.97 and a Gross Margin at -12.87. Vinco Ventures Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7231.48.

Return on Total Capital for BBIG is now -75.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1,050.90. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1,099.12, with Return on Assets sitting at -326.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 41.58. Additionally, BBIG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG] managed to generate an average of -$15,392,627 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.Vinco Ventures Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of BBIG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in BBIG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in BBIG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.