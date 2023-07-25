Under Armour Inc. [UAA] Revenue clocked in at $5.90 billion, down -20.28% YTD: What’s Next?

Under Armour Inc. [NYSE: UAA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.50% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.79%. The company report on July 12, 2023 at 4:15 PM that UNDER ARMOUR ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER FISCAL 2024 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL DATE.

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA, UAA) plans to release its first quarter fiscal 2024 (ended June 30, 2023) results on August 8, 2023, at 6:55 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). Following the news release, Under Armour management will host a conference call at approximately 8:30 a.m. ET to review results.

This call will be webcast live and archived at https://about.underarmour.com/investor-relations/financials.

Over the last 12 months, UAA stock dropped by -9.60%. The one-year Under Armour Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.05. The average equity rating for UAA stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.49 billion, with 444.18 million shares outstanding and 369.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.12M shares, UAA stock reached a trading volume of 5428894 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Under Armour Inc. [UAA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UAA shares is $10.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UAA stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Under Armour Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Under Armour Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for UAA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.65.

UAA Stock Performance Analysis:

Under Armour Inc. [UAA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.79. With this latest performance, UAA shares gained by 10.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UAA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.75 for Under Armour Inc. [UAA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.53, while it was recorded at 8.16 for the last single week of trading, and 8.95 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Under Armour Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Under Armour Inc. [UAA] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.08 and a Gross Margin at +44.39. Under Armour Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.60.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.85.

Under Armour Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

UAA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UAA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Under Armour Inc. go to 2.63%.

Under Armour Inc. [UAA] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of UAA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.