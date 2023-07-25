TeraWulf Inc. [WULF] is 412.32% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

TeraWulf Inc. [NASDAQ: WULF] stock went on a downward path that fall over -6.58% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.73%. The company report on July 18, 2023 at 8:30 AM that TeraWulf Announces 7.9 EH/s Expansion Plan and Associated Purchase of 18,500 S19j XP Bitcoin Miners from BITMAIN.

Increases self-mining by 58% to 7.9 EH/s and over 200 MW of capacity by year end 2023.

Creates one of the most efficient and profitable mining fleets in the sector by combining a fleet efficiency of 25.7 J/TH with low-cost 91% zero-carbon power.

Over the last 12 months, WULF stock rose by 110.49%. The one-year TeraWulf Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.19. The average equity rating for WULF stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $681.45 million, with 165.01 million shares outstanding and 99.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.13M shares, WULF stock reached a trading volume of 5192492 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on TeraWulf Inc. [WULF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WULF shares is $4.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WULF stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for TeraWulf Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TeraWulf Inc. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for WULF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 25.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09.

WULF Stock Performance Analysis:

TeraWulf Inc. [WULF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.73. With this latest performance, WULF shares gained by 106.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 287.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 110.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WULF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.93 for TeraWulf Inc. [WULF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.04, while it was recorded at 3.55 for the last single week of trading, and 1.24 for the last 200 days.

Insight into TeraWulf Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TeraWulf Inc. [WULF] shares currently have an operating margin of -279.74 and a Gross Margin at -18.07. TeraWulf Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -571.64.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -71.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.50.

TeraWulf Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

TeraWulf Inc. [WULF] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of WULF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in WULF stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in WULF stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.