SentinelOne Inc. [S] Is Currently -2.28 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

SentinelOne Inc. [NYSE: S] loss -2.28% on the last trading session, reaching $14.60 price per share at the time. The company report on July 13, 2023 at 9:00 AM that SentinelOne® Bolsters India’s Cyber Defenses.

Company launches virtual datacenter in Mumbai, empowering local organizations to secure critical systems and infrastructure in compliance with government regulations.

SentinelOne (NYSE: S), a global leader in autonomous cybersecurity, is amping up its offerings in India. The company today announced the launch of a virtual data center in Mumbai that will enable the growing number of Indian companies who rely on SentinelOne to shield their business from cyber attacks in a simple, compliant way.

SentinelOne Inc. represents 288.30 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.16 billion with the latest information. S stock price has been found in the range of $14.46 to $15.08.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.65M shares, S reached a trading volume of 6489297 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about SentinelOne Inc. [S]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for S shares is $18.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on S stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for SentinelOne Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SentinelOne Inc. is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for S stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.52.

Trading performance analysis for S stock

SentinelOne Inc. [S] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.34. With this latest performance, S shares dropped by -4.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for S stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.41 for SentinelOne Inc. [S]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.24, while it was recorded at 14.92 for the last single week of trading, and 16.60 for the last 200 days.

SentinelOne Inc. [S]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SentinelOne Inc. [S] shares currently have an operating margin of -95.36 and a Gross Margin at +65.85. SentinelOne Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -89.70.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.61.

SentinelOne Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

SentinelOne Inc. [S]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for S. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SentinelOne Inc. go to 47.70%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at SentinelOne Inc. [S]

The top three institutional holders of S stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in S stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in S stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.