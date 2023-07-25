Sculptor Capital Management Inc. [SCU] gain 26.67% so far this year. What now?

Sculptor Capital Management Inc. [NYSE: SCU] price surged by 16.45 percent to reach at $1.55. The company report on July 24, 2023 at 6:45 AM that Rithm Capital Corp. to Acquire Sculptor Capital Management.

Together, Rithm and Sculptor form a strong partnership offering global investors best in class investment capabilities across multiple asset classes.

Rithm Capital to host a conference call today at 8:00 AM ET.

A sum of 5789528 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 87.01K shares. Sculptor Capital Management Inc. shares reached a high of $10.99 and dropped to a low of $10.80 until finishing in the latest session at $10.97.

The one-year SCU stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.64. The average equity rating for SCU stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Sculptor Capital Management Inc. [SCU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SCU shares is $14.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SCU stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Sculptor Capital Management Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 21, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sculptor Capital Management Inc. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for SCU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.48.

SCU Stock Performance Analysis:

Sculptor Capital Management Inc. [SCU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.03. With this latest performance, SCU shares gained by 22.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SCU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.67 for Sculptor Capital Management Inc. [SCU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.00, while it was recorded at 9.90 for the last single week of trading, and 9.09 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sculptor Capital Management Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sculptor Capital Management Inc. [SCU] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.39 and a Gross Margin at +92.93. Sculptor Capital Management Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.30.

Return on Total Capital for SCU is now -2.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.75. Additionally, SCU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 110.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sculptor Capital Management Inc. [SCU] managed to generate an average of -$47,259 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.

SCU Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SCU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sculptor Capital Management Inc. go to -1.21%.

Sculptor Capital Management Inc. [SCU] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of SCU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in SCU stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in SCU stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.