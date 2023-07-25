Rubicon Technologies Inc. [RBT] Stock trading around $0.76 per share: What’s Next?

Rubicon Technologies Inc. [NYSE: RBT] traded at a high on 07/24/23, posting a 4.78 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.76. The company report on July 10, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Quest Resource Holding Corporation Appoints Industry Veteran, Perry W. Moss, as Senior Vice President of Sales.

Most recently, Moss was Co-Founder and Chief Advisor to Rubicon Technologies, Inc (NYSE: RBT). As Rubicon’s first president, he oversaw end-to-end commercial activities, successfully leading teams in achieving double-digit, year-over-year growth through new logo and geographic expansion strategies. Prior to Rubicon, Moss spent more than six years at Oakleaf Holdings leading up to its acquisition by Waste Management, Inc. At Oakleaf, he contributed to major account wins that helped to more than double the revenue base during his tenure. Prior to Oakleaf, Moss was director of business development and played a key role in the successful growth and development of Smurfit-Stone’s Waste Reduction Services business unit, helping large businesses find value for recyclable materials.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 12100197 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Rubicon Technologies Inc. stands at 36.65% while the volatility over the past one month is 19.38%.

The market cap for RBT stock reached $140.20 million, with 59.42 million shares outstanding and 27.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.21M shares, RBT reached a trading volume of 12100197 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Rubicon Technologies Inc. [RBT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RBT shares is $2.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RBT stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Rubicon Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 30, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rubicon Technologies Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for RBT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.20.

How has RBT stock performed recently?

Rubicon Technologies Inc. [RBT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 93.52. With this latest performance, RBT shares gained by 92.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RBT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.51 for Rubicon Technologies Inc. [RBT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4382, while it was recorded at 0.6521 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1810 for the last 200 days.

Rubicon Technologies Inc. [RBT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rubicon Technologies Inc. [RBT] shares currently have an operating margin of -37.50 and a Gross Margin at +3.23. Rubicon Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.46.

Return on Total Capital for RBT is now -170.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -85.59. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -733.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.45.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.56.Rubicon Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Insider trade positions for Rubicon Technologies Inc. [RBT]

The top three institutional holders of RBT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in RBT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in RBT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.