Quince Therapeutics Inc. [QNCX] moved down -27.22: Why It’s Important

Quince Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: QNCX] slipped around -0.43 points on Monday, while shares priced at $1.15 at the close of the session, down -27.22%. The company report on July 24, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Quince Therapeutics to Acquire EryDel SpA and its Phase 3 Asset Targeting Ataxia-Telangiectasia with No Currently Approved Treatments and Estimated $1+ Billion Peak Sales Opportunity.

Well-capitalized into 2026 with ability to fully fund lead asset EryDex expected through Phase 3 trial under special protocol assessment (SPA) and to NDA submission.

EryDex utilizes autologous intracellular drug encapsulation (AIDE) technology designed for slow release of steroids over several weeks without long-term toxicity typically associated with chronic administration.

Quince Therapeutics Inc. stock is now 80.42% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. QNCX Stock saw the intraday high of $1.49 and lowest of $1.12 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.72, which means current price is +80.45% above from all time high which was touched on 04/04/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 122.57K shares, QNCX reached a trading volume of 8514222 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Quince Therapeutics Inc. [QNCX]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Quince Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.12 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.40.

How has QNCX stock performed recently?

Quince Therapeutics Inc. [QNCX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -30.72. With this latest performance, QNCX shares dropped by -19.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 50.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QNCX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.81 for Quince Therapeutics Inc. [QNCX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5332, while it was recorded at 1.5380 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1517 for the last 200 days.

Quince Therapeutics Inc. [QNCX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for QNCX is now -45.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -47.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -47.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -43.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Quince Therapeutics Inc. [QNCX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.45. Additionally, QNCX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Quince Therapeutics Inc. [QNCX] managed to generate an average of -$2,460,000 per employee.Quince Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 29.70 and a Current Ratio set at 29.70.

Earnings analysis for Quince Therapeutics Inc. [QNCX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QNCX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Quince Therapeutics Inc. go to 18.30%.

Insider trade positions for Quince Therapeutics Inc. [QNCX]

