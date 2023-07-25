New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] Revenue clocked in at $2.70 billion, up 42.33% YTD: What’s Next?

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYSE: NYCB] surged by $0.17 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $12.34 during the day while it closed the day at $12.24. The company report on July 20, 2023 at 10:00 AM that FLAGSTAR BANK, N.A. EXPANDS PRIVATE BANKING BUSINESS WITH THE ADDITION OF SIX TEAMS FORMERLY WITH FIRST REPUBLIC BANK.

Flagstar Bank, N.A. (the “Bank”), the bank subsidiary of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) (the “Company”) today announced that six private client banking teams have joined the Bank from the former First Republic Bank. Three of the teams are based on the West Coast and three teams are based in New York City. These additions bring the total number of private client banking teams as of June 30, 2023 to 127, including 92 in the Northeast and 35 on the West Coast, with offices in over 10 cities across the country.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Commenting on the new teams, President and Chief Executive Officer Thomas R. Cangemi stated, “We are extremely pleased to welcome these new private banking teams to the organization. Flagstar Bank, N.A. is creating a first of its kind Commercial and Private Banking division, dedicated to delivering best-in-class service to a loyal client base consisting primarily of high net worth individuals and their businesses. These six teams are regarded as among some of the best in the industry. The fact that they opted to join Flagstar Bank, N.A. is a testament to our business model and strong reputation in the marketplace. At First Republic, these teams attracted both deposits, especially non-interest-bearing deposits, as well as loans, and we look forward to their clients banking with our Company.”.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. stock has also gained 3.73% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NYCB stock has inclined by 35.70% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 26.45% and gained 42.33% year-on date.

The market cap for NYCB stock reached $8.90 billion, with 722.13 million shares outstanding and 713.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.44M shares, NYCB reached a trading volume of 8694316 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NYCB shares is $12.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NYCB stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for New York Community Bancorp Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for New York Community Bancorp Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for NYCB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 32.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for NYCB in the course of the last twelve months was 2.46.

NYCB stock trade performance evaluation

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.73. With this latest performance, NYCB shares gained by 17.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NYCB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.96 for New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.01, while it was recorded at 12.11 for the last single week of trading, and 9.53 for the last 200 days.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] shares currently have an operating margin of +38.62. New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.52.

Return on Total Capital for NYCB is now 3.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 243.13. Additionally, NYCB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 133.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] managed to generate an average of $85,634 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NYCB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for New York Community Bancorp Inc. go to -0.30%.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of NYCB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in NYCB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in NYCB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.