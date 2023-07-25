Mobiquity Technologies Inc. [MOBQ] Stock trading around $0.08 per share: What’s Next?

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: MOBQ] stock went on a downward path that fall over 0.00% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -16.80%. The company report on July 18, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Mobiquity Technologies Announces Strategic Partnership with Optical Near ME to Integrate Advertising into AI-Driven, Immersive Optometry Marketing and Communications.

The enterprise scope of capabilities that Mobiquity brings to the table will now be made accessible to independent optical and optometric businesses urgently needing to bolster their marketing infrastructure in the face of rapidly advancing technologies. “With this partnership, we’re looking forward to empowering eyecare businesses with the tools they need to thrive in this rapidly evolving landscape,” said Dean Julia, CEO of Mobiquity Technologies.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Over the last 12 months, MOBQ stock dropped by -93.57%.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.19 million, with 25.81 million shares outstanding and 19.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.68M shares, MOBQ stock reached a trading volume of 7841390 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Mobiquity Technologies Inc. [MOBQ]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mobiquity Technologies Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for MOBQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

MOBQ Stock Performance Analysis:

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. [MOBQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.80. With this latest performance, MOBQ shares dropped by -50.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -85.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MOBQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.43 for Mobiquity Technologies Inc. [MOBQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1473, while it was recorded at 0.0861 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5107 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Mobiquity Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mobiquity Technologies Inc. [MOBQ] shares currently have an operating margin of -176.18 and a Gross Margin at +44.92. Mobiquity Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -193.47.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -554.52, with Return on Assets sitting at -146.05.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. [MOBQ] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of MOBQ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in MOBQ stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in MOBQ stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.