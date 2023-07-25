Mereo BioPharma Group plc [MREO] Stock trading around $1.22 per share: What’s Next?

Mereo BioPharma Group plc [NASDAQ: MREO] loss -5.43% on the last trading session, reaching $1.22 price per share at the time. The company report on July 6, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Ultragenyx Announces First Patients Dosed in Phase 3 Program Evaluating Setrusumab (UX143) for the Treatment of Osteogenesis Imperfecta (OI).

Pivotal Phase 3 portion of Orbit study now enrolling approximately 195 pediatric and young adult patients.

Newly initiated Phase 3 Cosmic study now enrolling approximately 65 younger pediatric patients.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc represents 124.99 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $152.48 million with the latest information. MREO stock price has been found in the range of $1.18 to $1.30.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.91M shares, MREO reached a trading volume of 10681001 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Mereo BioPharma Group plc [MREO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MREO shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MREO stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Mereo BioPharma Group plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 12, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mereo BioPharma Group plc is set at 0.08 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.46.

Trading performance analysis for MREO stock

Mereo BioPharma Group plc [MREO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, MREO shares dropped by -6.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MREO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.51 for Mereo BioPharma Group plc [MREO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2388, while it was recorded at 1.2500 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9831 for the last 200 days.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc [MREO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -43.51, with Return on Assets sitting at -30.39.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Mereo BioPharma Group plc [MREO]

