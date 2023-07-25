Maxim Group lifts GeoVax Labs Inc. [GOVX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

GeoVax Labs Inc. [NASDAQ: GOVX] gained 2.02% on the last trading session, reaching $0.57 price per share at the time. The company report on July 24, 2023 at 9:00 AM that GeoVax Announces Issuance of Ebola Vaccine Patent.

GeoVax Labs Inc. represents 26.34 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $15.31 million with the latest information. GOVX stock price has been found in the range of $0.564 to $0.6827.

If compared to the average trading volume of 331.28K shares, GOVX reached a trading volume of 5753934 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about GeoVax Labs Inc. [GOVX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOVX shares is $5.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOVX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for GeoVax Labs Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GeoVax Labs Inc. is set at 0.04 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.89.

Trading performance analysis for GOVX stock

GeoVax Labs Inc. [GOVX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.43. With this latest performance, GOVX shares dropped by -2.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOVX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.75 for GeoVax Labs Inc. [GOVX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6058, while it was recorded at 0.5697 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7165 for the last 200 days.

GeoVax Labs Inc. [GOVX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -90.57, with Return on Assets sitting at -65.00.

GeoVax Labs Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.70 and a Current Ratio set at 5.70.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at GeoVax Labs Inc. [GOVX]

The top three institutional holders of GOVX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in GOVX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in GOVX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.