Market cap of WeWork Inc. [WE] reaches 564.56M – now what?

WeWork Inc. [NYSE: WE] loss -2.40% on the last trading session, reaching $0.26 price per share at the time. The company report on May 16, 2023 at 4:15 PM that WeWork Announces CEO Transition.

WeWork Board Member David Tolley to serve as Interim Chief Executive Officer.

Chairman and CEO Sandeep Mathrani to step down effective May 26th.

WeWork Inc. represents 766.26 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $564.56 million with the latest information. WE stock price has been found in the range of $0.2519 to $0.2766.

If compared to the average trading volume of 19.22M shares, WE reached a trading volume of 12543297 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about WeWork Inc. [WE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WE shares is $1.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WE stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for WeWork Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WeWork Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for WE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.17.

Trading performance analysis for WE stock

WeWork Inc. [WE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.11. With this latest performance, WE shares gained by 22.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -84.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.19 for WeWork Inc. [WE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2424, while it was recorded at 0.2735 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2603 for the last 200 days.

WeWork Inc. [WE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and WeWork Inc. [WE] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.17 and a Gross Margin at -9.55. WeWork Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -62.68.

Return on Total Capital for WE is now -5.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.95. Additionally, WE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 122.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 97.94.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.WeWork Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at WeWork Inc. [WE]

The top three institutional holders of WE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in WE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in WE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.