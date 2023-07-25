Market cap of Roblox Corporation [RBLX] reaches 24.43B – now what?

Roblox Corporation [NYSE: RBLX] plunged by -$1.02 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $40.57 during the day while it closed the day at $39.55. The company report on July 12, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Roblox to Report Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Financial Results on August 9, 2023.

Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) today announced that it will report the company’s second quarter 2023 financial results before the opening of the U.S. markets on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. Roblox will host a conference call to answer questions regarding its financial results on the same date.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Roblox Corporation stock has also loss -11.04% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RBLX stock has declined by -2.83% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 11.79% and gained 38.97% year-on date.

The market cap for RBLX stock reached $24.43 billion, with 606.64 million shares outstanding and 524.95 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.37M shares, RBLX reached a trading volume of 7499213 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Roblox Corporation [RBLX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RBLX shares is $42.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RBLX stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Roblox Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Roblox Corporation is set at 2.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for RBLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 96.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.63.

RBLX stock trade performance evaluation

Roblox Corporation [RBLX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.04. With this latest performance, RBLX shares gained by 1.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RBLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.25 for Roblox Corporation [RBLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.78, while it was recorded at 42.31 for the last single week of trading, and 38.16 for the last 200 days.

Roblox Corporation [RBLX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Roblox Corporation [RBLX] shares currently have an operating margin of -41.52 and a Gross Margin at +16.38. Roblox Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -41.54.

Return on Total Capital for RBLX is now -50.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -51.98. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -207.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Roblox Corporation [RBLX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 508.72. Additionally, RBLX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 484.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 79.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Roblox Corporation [RBLX] managed to generate an average of -$434,383 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.Roblox Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Roblox Corporation [RBLX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RBLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Roblox Corporation go to 23.63%.

Roblox Corporation [RBLX]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of RBLX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in RBLX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in RBLX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.