Market cap of PaxMedica Inc. [PXMD] reaches 12.85M – now what?

PaxMedica Inc. [NASDAQ: PXMD] closed the trading session at $0.86 on 07/24/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.7702, while the highest price level was $1.05. The company report on July 24, 2023 at 8:00 AM that PaxMedica Announces Positive Top Line Results from the PAX-101 (intravenous suramin) Phase 3 African Sleeping Sickness Study, PAX-HAT-301.

The study’s primary endpoint was reached and demonstrated statistically significant and clinically meaningful results.

These results pave the way for filing an NDA for the use of PAX-101 (intravenous suramin) for the treatment of African Sleeping Sickness.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -57.64 percent and weekly performance of 1.37 percent. The stock has been moved at -70.34 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 13.16 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -46.91 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 248.79K shares, PXMD reached to a volume of 31005007 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about PaxMedica Inc. [PXMD]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for PaxMedica Inc. is set at 0.08 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.27.

PXMD stock trade performance evaluation

PaxMedica Inc. [PXMD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.37. With this latest performance, PXMD shares gained by 13.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -70.34% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PXMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.60 for PaxMedica Inc. [PXMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1171, while it was recorded at 0.8354 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8797 for the last 200 days.

PaxMedica Inc. [PXMD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

PaxMedica Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

PaxMedica Inc. [PXMD]: Institutional Ownership

