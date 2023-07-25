Market cap of Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX] reaches 3.27M – now what?

Jaguar Health Inc. [NASDAQ: JAGX] closed the trading session at $0.64 on 07/24/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.56, while the highest price level was $0.696. The company report on July 7, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Jaguar Health Reports Approval of All Proposals at 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) (“Jaguar” or the “Company”) today announced the voting results of the Company’s 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders held on July 7, 2023.

Five proposals were submitted to and approved by the stockholders of the Company at the Annual Meeting. The proposals are described in detail in the Company’s definitive proxy statement on Schedule 14A relating to the Annual Meeting and supplemental information filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 31, 2023. Stockholders may obtain a free copy of the proxy statement and other documents filed by Jaguar with the SEC at http://www.sec.gov. The proxy statement is also available on the Company’s corporate website.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -90.18 percent and weekly performance of 16.36 percent. The stock has been moved at -89.93 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 39.25 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 12.32 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.49M shares, JAGX reached to a volume of 5845143 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JAGX shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JAGX stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Jaguar Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jaguar Health Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for JAGX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.82.

JAGX stock trade performance evaluation

Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.36. With this latest performance, JAGX shares gained by 39.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -89.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JAGX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.48 for Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6158, while it was recorded at 0.5614 for the last single week of trading, and 4.2433 for the last 200 days.

Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX] shares currently have an operating margin of -287.85 and a Gross Margin at +63.94. Jaguar Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -396.91.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -866.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -94.23.

Jaguar Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JAGX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Jaguar Health Inc. go to 40.00%.

Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of JAGX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in JAGX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in JAGX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.