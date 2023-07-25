Market Analysts see Flex Ltd. [FLEX] gaining to $30. Time to buy?

Flex Ltd. [NASDAQ: FLEX] slipped around -0.23 points on Monday, while shares priced at $28.17 at the close of the session, down -0.81%. The company report on July 17, 2023 at 8:05 AM that Flex named 2023 Manufacturer of the Year.

Manufacturing Leadership Council and National Association of Manufacturers award Flex for innovation and leadership across manufacturing technology, supply chain, and sustainability initiatives.

Recognized for its best-in-class achievement and transformational leadership to drive a new era of advanced, sustainable manufacturing, Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) was named the 2023 Manufacturer of the Year for a large enterprise. The Manufacturing Leadership Council and National Association of Manufacturers presented Flex with the award at the recent Manufacturing Leadership Awards gala. This award is given to the company demonstrating significant scale in the deployment of digital technologies in manufacturing.

Flex Ltd. stock is now 31.27% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FLEX Stock saw the intraday high of $28.37 and lowest of $27.425 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 28.90, which means current price is +44.91% above from all time high which was touched on 07/21/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.38M shares, FLEX reached a trading volume of 6316974 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Flex Ltd. [FLEX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FLEX shares is $30.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FLEX stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Flex Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Flex Ltd. is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLEX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for FLEX in the course of the last twelve months was 39.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has FLEX stock performed recently?

Flex Ltd. [FLEX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.14. With this latest performance, FLEX shares gained by 6.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 80.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLEX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.98 for Flex Ltd. [FLEX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.40, while it was recorded at 28.42 for the last single week of trading, and 22.65 for the last 200 days.

Flex Ltd. [FLEX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Flex Ltd. [FLEX] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.25 and a Gross Margin at +7.53. Flex Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.61.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.89.

Flex Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Flex Ltd. [FLEX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FLEX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Flex Ltd. go to 16.56%.

Insider trade positions for Flex Ltd. [FLEX]

The top three institutional holders of FLEX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in FLEX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in FLEX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.