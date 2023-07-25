Lloyds Banking Group plc [LYG] Revenue clocked in at $18.25 billion, up 5.91% YTD: What’s Next?

Lloyds Banking Group plc [NYSE: LYG] traded at a high on 07/24/23, posting a 0.43 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.33.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5489457 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Lloyds Banking Group plc stands at 1.54% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.54%.

The market cap for LYG stock reached $38.77 billion, with 16.10 billion shares outstanding and 16.04 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.22M shares, LYG reached a trading volume of 5489457 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Lloyds Banking Group plc [LYG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LYG shares is $3.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LYG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Lloyds Banking Group plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 26, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lloyds Banking Group plc is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for LYG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.01.

How has LYG stock performed recently?

Lloyds Banking Group plc [LYG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, LYG shares gained by 7.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LYG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.48 for Lloyds Banking Group plc [LYG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.24, while it was recorded at 2.35 for the last single week of trading, and 2.26 for the last 200 days.

Lloyds Banking Group plc [LYG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lloyds Banking Group plc [LYG] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.20. Lloyds Banking Group plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.09.

Return on Total Capital for LYG is now 3.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lloyds Banking Group plc [LYG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 353.28. Additionally, LYG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 219.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lloyds Banking Group plc [LYG] managed to generate an average of $84,594 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Lloyds Banking Group plc [LYG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LYG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lloyds Banking Group plc go to -10.30%.

Insider trade positions for Lloyds Banking Group plc [LYG]

The top three institutional holders of LYG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in LYG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in LYG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.