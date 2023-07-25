Kodiak Sciences Inc. [KOD] is -44.90% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Kodiak Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ: KOD] plunged by -$3.35 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $4.0685 during the day while it closed the day at $3.94. The company report on July 24, 2023 at 6:00 AM that Kodiak Sciences Announces Topline Results from its Phase 3 Studies of Tarcocimab Tedromer in Neovascular Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Diabetic Macular Edema and Provides Update on Tarcocimab Development Program.

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: KOD) announced today topline results from three Phase 3 studies of tarcocimab tedromer, a novel antibody biopolymer conjugate.

The DAYLIGHT study was a randomized, double-masked, active comparator-controlled study evaluating the efficacy and safety of a high intensity dosing regimen of tarcocimab tedromer in 557 treatment-naïve subjects with wet AMD. The DAYLIGHT study met the primary endpoint of non-inferior visual acuity gains for tarcocimab dosed monthly compared to aflibercept dosed every 8 weeks following 3 monthly loading doses. Tarcocimab was safe and well tolerated in the study and with a low rate of intraocular inflammation.

Kodiak Sciences Inc. stock has also loss -39.31% of its value over the past 7 days. However, KOD stock has declined by -23.40% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -50.06% and lost -44.90% year-on date.

The market cap for KOD stock reached $200.60 million, with 52.34 million shares outstanding and 49.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 652.18K shares, KOD reached a trading volume of 20457491 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Kodiak Sciences Inc. [KOD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KOD shares is $12.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KOD stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Kodiak Sciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kodiak Sciences Inc. is set at 0.87 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.28.

KOD stock trade performance evaluation

Kodiak Sciences Inc. [KOD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -39.31. With this latest performance, KOD shares dropped by -42.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KOD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.95 for Kodiak Sciences Inc. [KOD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.05, while it was recorded at 6.50 for the last single week of trading, and 6.76 for the last 200 days.

Kodiak Sciences Inc. [KOD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -60.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -42.50.

Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.30 and a Current Ratio set at 6.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Kodiak Sciences Inc. [KOD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KOD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kodiak Sciences Inc. go to 12.40%.

Kodiak Sciences Inc. [KOD]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of KOD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in KOD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in KOD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.