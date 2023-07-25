Joby Aviation Inc. [JOBY] Is Currently -0.61 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Joby Aviation Inc. [NYSE: JOBY] closed the trading session at $8.21 on 07/24/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $8.03, while the highest price level was $8.33. The company report on July 19, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Joby Aviation to Report Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY), a California-based company developing all-electric aircraft for commercial passenger service, today announced that it expects to release its second quarter 2023 financial results after market close on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, and to host a webcast at 5:00 pm ET the same day. The webcast will be publicly available in the Upcoming Events section of the company website, www.jobyaviation.com. If unable to attend the webcast, to listen by phone, please dial 1-877-407-9719 or 1-201-378-4906. A replay of the webcast will be available on the company website following the event.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stocks have a year to date performance of 145.07 percent and weekly performance of -19.43 percent. The stock has been moved at 106.80 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 23.27 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 113.80 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.93M shares, JOBY reached to a volume of 5887937 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Joby Aviation Inc. [JOBY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JOBY shares is $8.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JOBY stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Joby Aviation Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Joby Aviation Inc. is set at 0.81 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.37.

JOBY stock trade performance evaluation

Joby Aviation Inc. [JOBY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.43. With this latest performance, JOBY shares gained by 23.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 106.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 48.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JOBY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.54 for Joby Aviation Inc. [JOBY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.38, while it was recorded at 8.74 for the last single week of trading, and 4.92 for the last 200 days.

Joby Aviation Inc. [JOBY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for JOBY is now -31.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -20.59. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Joby Aviation Inc. [JOBY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.35. Additionally, JOBY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Joby Aviation Inc. [JOBY] managed to generate an average of -$181,465 per employee.Joby Aviation Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 33.40 and a Current Ratio set at 33.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Joby Aviation Inc. [JOBY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JOBY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Joby Aviation Inc. go to -11.81%.

Joby Aviation Inc. [JOBY]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of JOBY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in JOBY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in JOBY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.