Jefferies slashes price target on Amyris Inc. [AMRS] – find out why.

Amyris Inc. [NASDAQ: AMRS] gained 8.68% or 0.08 points to close at $1.01 with a heavy trading volume of 6486428 shares. The company report on June 26, 2023 at 9:10 AM that AMYRIS ANNOUNCES CEO TRANSITION AND GLOBAL REDUCTION IN FORCE.

Amyris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRS), a leading synthetic biotechnology company accelerating the world’s transition to sustainable consumption through its Lab-to-Market™ technology platform and clean beauty consumer brands, today announced that John Melo has resigned from his role as President & Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors, effective immediately. The Company’s Board of Directors has appointed Han Kieftenbeld as Interim Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Kieftenbeld will remain as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer. The Company also announced a global reduction in force as an important step towards its previously announced cost reduction targets.

“John’s dedication and leadership were instrumental in the evolution of Amyris’ Lab-to-Market technology platform and the development of our diversified consumer brands portfolio. On behalf of the Board of Directors, I sincerely thank John for his many contributions over the last 16 years,” said Geoffrey Duyk, Board Chair of Amyris. “We have utmost confidence in Han’s ability to lead Amyris as Interim Chief Executive Officer through this critical period of transformation.”.

It opened the trading session at $0.95, the shares rose to $1.03 and dropped to $0.91, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AMRS points out that the company has recorded -35.67% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -83.64% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.55M shares, AMRS reached to a volume of 6486428 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMRS shares is $1.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMRS stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Amyris Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amyris Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMRS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.44.

Amyris Inc. [AMRS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.48. With this latest performance, AMRS shares dropped by -2.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMRS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.65 for Amyris Inc. [AMRS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9567, while it was recorded at 0.9866 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4804 for the last 200 days.

Amyris Inc. [AMRS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amyris Inc. [AMRS] shares currently have an operating margin of -219.63 and a Gross Margin at -2.09. Amyris Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -195.86.

Return on Total Capital for AMRS is now -95.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -110.66. Additionally, AMRS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 197.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 118.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Amyris Inc. [AMRS] managed to generate an average of -$330,732 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Amyris Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Amyris Inc. [AMRS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMRS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amyris Inc. go to 30.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Amyris Inc. [AMRS]

The top three institutional holders of AMRS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in AMRS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in AMRS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.