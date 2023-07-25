For DraftKings Inc. [DKNG], Analyst sees a rise to $20. What next?

DraftKings Inc. [NASDAQ: DKNG] slipped around -0.47 points on Monday, while shares priced at $30.61 at the close of the session, down -1.51%. The company report on July 14, 2023 at 7:00 AM that DraftKings to Release Second Quarter 2023 Results on August 3, 2023 and Host Conference Call on August 4, 2023.

DraftKings will host a conference call and audio webcast the following morning, Friday, August 4, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. ET, during which management will discuss the Company’s results and provide commentary on business performance. To listen to the audio webcast and live Q&A, please visit DraftKings’ investor relations website at investors.draftkings.com. The audio webcast will be available on the Company’s investor relations website until 11:59 p.m. ET on September 30, 2023.

DraftKings Inc. stock is now 168.74% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DKNG Stock saw the intraday high of $31.24 and lowest of $30.415 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 31.70, which means current price is +178.78% above from all time high which was touched on 07/13/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 11.51M shares, DKNG reached a trading volume of 6874553 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DKNG shares is $30.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DKNG stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH MKM have made an estimate for DraftKings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on July 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DraftKings Inc. is set at 1.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for DKNG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.34.

How has DKNG stock performed recently?

DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.02. With this latest performance, DKNG shares gained by 20.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 120.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 114.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DKNG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.44 for DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.09, while it was recorded at 30.90 for the last single week of trading, and 18.72 for the last 200 days.

DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] shares currently have an operating margin of -67.48 and a Gross Margin at +33.75. DraftKings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -61.50.

Return on Total Capital for DKNG is now -53.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -48.97. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -91.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 100.15. Additionally, DKNG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 99.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] managed to generate an average of -$328,092 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.DraftKings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DKNG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DraftKings Inc. go to 38.10%.

Insider trade positions for DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]

The top three institutional holders of DKNG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in DKNG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in DKNG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.