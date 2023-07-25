FaZe Holdings Inc. [FAZE] Revenue clocked in at $66.80 million, down -77.84% YTD: What’s Next?

FaZe Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: FAZE] jumped around 0.02 points on Monday, while shares priced at $0.41 at the close of the session, up 5.48%. The company report on May 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM that FAZE CLAN WELCOMES STRANGER THINGS ACTRESS AND TWITCH STREAMER GRACE VAN DIEN.

INTRODUCING FAZE BLUEFILLE;FAZE’S NEWEST GAMER GIRL IS ON A MISSION TO BRING FEMALES TO THE FOREFRONT.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

FaZe Holdings Inc. stock is now -77.84% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FAZE Stock saw the intraday high of $0.64 and lowest of $0.3888 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 24.69, which means current price is +12.18% above from all time high which was touched on 01/13/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 164.11K shares, FAZE reached a trading volume of 5368698 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about FaZe Holdings Inc. [FAZE]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for FaZe Holdings Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for FAZE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.35.

How has FAZE stock performed recently?

FaZe Holdings Inc. [FAZE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.50. With this latest performance, FAZE shares dropped by -10.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FAZE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.89 for FaZe Holdings Inc. [FAZE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4978, while it was recorded at 0.4048 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3320 for the last 200 days.

FaZe Holdings Inc. [FAZE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and FaZe Holdings Inc. [FAZE] shares currently have an operating margin of -67.98 and a Gross Margin at +17.09. FaZe Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -240.69.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -161.66, with Return on Assets sitting at -140.21.

FaZe Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Insider trade positions for FaZe Holdings Inc. [FAZE]

The top three institutional holders of FAZE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in FAZE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in FAZE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.