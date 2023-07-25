ETAO International Co. Ltd. [ETAO] is -95.08% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

ETAO International Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ: ETAO] price surged by 6.17 percent to reach at $0.03. The company report on June 22, 2023 at 4:08 PM that Nasdaq Bid Price Deficiency Letter.

On June 14, 2023, Etao International Co., Ltd. (the “Company”) received a bid price deficiency letter from The Nasdaq Stock Market, LLC (“Nasdaq”) notifying the Company that listed securities to maintain a minimum bid price of $1 per share. Based upon the closing bid price for the last 30 consecutive business days, the Company no longer meets this requirement. However, the Rules also provide the Company a compliance period of 180 calendar days in which to regain compliance.

If at any time during this 180 day period the closing bid price of the Company’s security is at least $1 for a minimum of ten consecutive business days, NASDAQ will provide the Company written confirmation of compliance and this matter will be closed. Please note that if the Company chooses to implement a reverse stock split, it must complete the split no later than ten business days prior to the expiration date of December 11, 2023 in order to regain compliance.

A sum of 6353897 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 517.90K shares. ETAO International Co. Ltd. shares reached a high of $0.85 and dropped to a low of $0.471 until finishing in the latest session at $0.50.

Guru’s Opinion on ETAO International Co. Ltd. [ETAO]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for ETAO International Co. Ltd. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for ETAO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.53.

ETAO Stock Performance Analysis:

ETAO International Co. Ltd. [ETAO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.82. With this latest performance, ETAO shares dropped by -26.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -95.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ETAO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.70 for ETAO International Co. Ltd. [ETAO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5640, while it was recorded at 0.4738 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into ETAO International Co. Ltd. Fundamentals:

ETAO International Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 354.70 and a Current Ratio set at 354.70.

ETAO International Co. Ltd. [ETAO] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ETAO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in ETAO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in ETAO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.