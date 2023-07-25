Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited [DXF] Is Currently 11.50 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited [AMEX: DXF] price surged by 11.50 percent to reach at $0.02. The company report on July 15, 2023 at 11:36 AM that Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited Announces Planned ADS Ratio Change.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (“Dunxin” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: DXF), a licensed microfinance lender servicing individuals and small and medium enterprises (“SMEs”) in Hubei Province, China, today announced that it plans to change the ratio of its American depositary shares (“ADSs”) from one (1) ADS representing forty eight (48) ordinary shares to one (1) ADS representing four hundred and eighty (480) ordinary shares.

There will be no change to the Company’s ordinary shares. The effect of the ratio change on the ADS trading price on the NYSE American (the “NYSE American”) is expected to take place at the open of trading on July 25, 2023 (U.S. Eastern Time). ADS holders of record on the effective date will need to surrender their ADS to the depositary bank for cancellation and exchange in connection with the ADS ratio change, with further details to be provided in the notice by the depositary bank. As of the effective date for the ADS ratio change, DXF’s ADSs will continue to be traded on the NYSE American under the symbol “DXF”.

A sum of 4901184 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.26M shares. Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited shares reached a high of $1.53 and dropped to a low of $1.29 until finishing in the latest session at $0.15.

Guru’s Opinion on Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited [DXF]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited is set at 0.02 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.01.

DXF Stock Performance Analysis:

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited [DXF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.15. With this latest performance, DXF shares dropped by -6.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DXF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.00 for Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited [DXF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1650, while it was recorded at 0.1294 for the last single week of trading, and 0.1918 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited [DXF] shares currently have an operating margin of -20.38 and a Gross Margin at +100.00. Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -54.68.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.00.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited [DXF] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of DXF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in DXF stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in DXF stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.