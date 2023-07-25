CVS Health Corporation [CVS] fell -18.50% so far this year. What now?

CVS Health Corporation [NYSE: CVS] jumped around 0.9 points on Monday, while shares priced at $75.95 at the close of the session, up 1.20%. The company report on July 24, 2023 at 8:30 AM that CVS Pharmacy introduces new universal tools collection from one+other.

CVS Pharmacy exclusive beauty and personal care brand, one+other, puts accessibility at the forefront with inclusively designed self-care tools.

Today, on International Self-Care Day, CVS Pharmacy®, part of the Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness division of CVS Health, is expanding its one+other assortment with the new inclusively designed Universal Tools collection to continue its attention to the unique and individual needs of its diverse consumer base.

CVS Health Corporation stock is now -18.50% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CVS Stock saw the intraday high of $76.21 and lowest of $75.20 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 107.26, which means current price is +14.49% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.89M shares, CVS reached a trading volume of 7493973 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CVS Health Corporation [CVS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVS shares is $95.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for CVS Health Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CVS Health Corporation is set at 1.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for CVS in the course of the last twelve months was 6.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has CVS stock performed recently?

CVS Health Corporation [CVS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.72. With this latest performance, CVS shares gained by 9.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.92 for CVS Health Corporation [CVS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.99, while it was recorded at 74.51 for the last single week of trading, and 82.83 for the last 200 days.

CVS Health Corporation [CVS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CVS Health Corporation [CVS] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.08 and a Gross Margin at +16.92. CVS Health Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.29.

Return on Total Capital for CVS is now 11.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.93. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CVS Health Corporation [CVS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 99.60. Additionally, CVS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 94.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CVS Health Corporation [CVS] managed to generate an average of $13,830 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.35.CVS Health Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for CVS Health Corporation [CVS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVS Health Corporation go to 4.52%.

Insider trade positions for CVS Health Corporation [CVS]

The top three institutional holders of CVS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CVS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CVS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.