CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI] moved up 1.82: Why It’s Important

CNH Industrial N.V. [NYSE: CNHI] jumped around 0.28 points on Monday, while shares priced at $15.63 at the close of the session, up 1.82%. The company report on July 20, 2023 at 4:30 PM that New Holland Brings the Energy Independent Farm Concept to Brazil.

CNH Industrial brand New Holland, a world leader in clean energy, announced its partnership on July 11th with leading companies in the biomethane sector in Brazil. This partnership will aid in creating an innovative ecosystem for gas production, generated from the decomposition of organic waste. The new ecosystem is the first of its kind in the country and promises to revolutionize its biogas market.

The launch of this ground-breaking initiative is owing to the successful collaboration between New Holland, Iveco Group, Sebigás Cótica – a company specializing in the development of biodigestion solutions, from project design, construction, maintenance, and operation of biogas facilities – and Air Liquide – a world leader in industrial gases, technology and services for industry and healthcare.

CNH Industrial N.V. stock is now -2.68% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CNHI Stock saw the intraday high of $15.68 and lowest of $15.33 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 17.98, which means current price is +22.68% above from all time high which was touched on 02/01/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.63M shares, CNHI reached a trading volume of 5867701 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNHI shares is $17.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNHI stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for CNH Industrial N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CNH Industrial N.V. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNHI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.32.

How has CNHI stock performed recently?

CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.49. With this latest performance, CNHI shares gained by 8.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNHI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.88 for CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.19, while it was recorded at 15.49 for the last single week of trading, and 14.91 for the last 200 days.

CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.50 and a Gross Margin at +29.61. CNH Industrial N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.61.

Return on Total Capital for CNHI is now 14.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.88. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.61, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 334.78. Additionally, CNHI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 193.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI] managed to generate an average of $50,636 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.

Earnings analysis for CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNHI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNH Industrial N.V. go to 9.45%.

Insider trade positions for CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI]

The top three institutional holders of CNHI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CNHI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CNHI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.