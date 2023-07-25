BTIG Research slashes price target on Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] – find out why.

Upstart Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: UPST] plunged by -$0.53 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $55.75 during the day while it closed the day at $53.64. The company report on July 12, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Upstart to Report Second Quarter 2023 Earnings on August 8, 2023.

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST), a leading artificial intelligence (AI) lending marketplace, announced today that its second quarter fiscal year 2023 business and financial results will be released on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 after the market close. Upstart will host a conference call and live webcast that day at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET. Prior to the conference call, the second quarter 2023 earnings press release and investor presentation will be available on Upstart’s investor relations website at ir.upstart.com.

Live webcast. The live webcast will be accessible on Upstart’s investor relations website, ir.upstart.com, and an archived webcast of the conference call will be available after the conference call.

Upstart Holdings Inc. stock has also gained 1.38% of its value over the past 7 days. However, UPST stock has inclined by 257.12% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 210.24% and gained 305.75% year-on date.

The market cap for UPST stock reached $4.53 billion, with 81.91 million shares outstanding and 69.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.46M shares, UPST reached a trading volume of 6411221 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UPST shares is $16.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UPST stock is a recommendation set at 3.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Upstart Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Upstart Holdings Inc. is set at 4.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for UPST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.58.

UPST stock trade performance evaluation

Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.38. With this latest performance, UPST shares gained by 67.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 210.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 88.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UPST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.94 for Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.40, while it was recorded at 55.11 for the last single week of trading, and 21.72 for the last 200 days.

Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.52 and a Gross Margin at +98.40. Upstart Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.90.

Return on Total Capital for UPST is now -6.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.02. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 161.68. Additionally, UPST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 56.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] managed to generate an average of -$57,955 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UPST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Upstart Holdings Inc. go to 30.00%.

Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]: Institutional Ownership

