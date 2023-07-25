Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD] gain 1.16% so far this year. What now?

Barrick Gold Corporation [NYSE: GOLD] plunged by -$0.02 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $17.44 during the day while it closed the day at $17.38. The company report on July 14, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Barrick Receives Shares of Cascadia Minerals Pursuant to Previously Announces Spinout.

The Cascadia common shares owned by Barrick represent approximately 10.1% of Cascadia’s issued and outstanding common shares. Prior to completion of the ATAC Arrangement and the spin-out of Cascadia pursuant to that transaction, Barrick owned 27,886,960 common shares of ATAC, but did not own any securities of Cascadia.

Barrick Gold Corporation stock has also gained 0.12% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GOLD stock has declined by -8.86% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -8.38% and gained 1.16% year-on date.

The market cap for GOLD stock reached $30.28 billion, with 1.75 billion shares outstanding and 1.74 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 14.12M shares, GOLD reached a trading volume of 7292979 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOLD shares is $23.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOLD stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Barrick Gold Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Barrick Gold Corporation is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.51.

GOLD stock trade performance evaluation

Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.12. With this latest performance, GOLD shares gained by 5.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.86 for Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.21, while it was recorded at 17.47 for the last single week of trading, and 17.36 for the last 200 days.

Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.55 and a Gross Margin at +28.23. Barrick Gold Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.91.

Return on Total Capital for GOLD is now 8.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 21.00. Additionally, GOLD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.31.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Barrick Gold Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOLD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Barrick Gold Corporation go to 6.70%.

Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of GOLD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in GOLD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in GOLD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.