Barclays slashes price target on Viatris Inc. [VTRS] – find out why.

Viatris Inc. [NASDAQ: VTRS] gained 1.34% or 0.14 points to close at $10.62 with a heavy trading volume of 6690687 shares. The company report on June 28, 2023 at 11:45 AM that Viatris to Report Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on August 7, 2023.

Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ: VTRS) plans to report its second quarter 2023 financial results on Monday, August 7 before the open of the U.S. financial markets. Chief Executive Officer Scott A. Smith, President Rajiv Malik, and Chief Financial Officer Sanjeev Narula also will host a webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET on August 7 to discuss the results.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Investors and the general public are invited to listen to a live webcast of the call at investor.viatris.com or by calling 800-274-8461 or 203-518-9783 for international callers (Conference ID: VTRSQ223). A replay of the webcast also will be available on the website.

It opened the trading session at $10.46, the shares rose to $10.73 and dropped to $10.45, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for VTRS points out that the company has recorded -8.45% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -26.13% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 9.44M shares, VTRS reached to a volume of 6690687 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Viatris Inc. [VTRS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VTRS shares is $12.01 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VTRS stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Viatris Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Viatris Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for VTRS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for VTRS in the course of the last twelve months was 7.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for VTRS stock

Viatris Inc. [VTRS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.09. With this latest performance, VTRS shares gained by 5.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VTRS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.60 for Viatris Inc. [VTRS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.73, while it was recorded at 10.44 for the last single week of trading, and 10.36 for the last 200 days.

Viatris Inc. [VTRS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Viatris Inc. [VTRS] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.51 and a Gross Margin at +41.35. Viatris Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.85.

Return on Total Capital for VTRS is now 5.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.22. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Viatris Inc. [VTRS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 92.71. Additionally, VTRS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 86.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Viatris Inc. [VTRS] managed to generate an average of $56,178 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Viatris Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Viatris Inc. [VTRS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VTRS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Viatris Inc. go to -1.10%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Viatris Inc. [VTRS]

The top three institutional holders of VTRS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in VTRS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in VTRS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.