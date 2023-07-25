B2Gold Corp. [BTG] Stock trading around $3.59 per share: What’s Next?

B2Gold Corp. [AMEX: BTG] closed the trading session at $3.59 on 07/24/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.55, while the highest price level was $3.61. The company report on July 12, 2023 at 5:30 PM that B2Gold Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results – Conference Call and Webcast Details.

B2Gold executives will host a conference call to discuss the results on Thursday, August 3, 2023, at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET. You may access the call by registering at the participant conference link by clicking here prior to the scheduled start time. Once you have registered, you will be sent an email with a unique PIN which will connect you to the call at +1 (431) 341-4089 / +1 (855) 513-1368 (Canada) or toll free at +1 (844) 543-0451. You may also listen to the call via webcast by clicking here.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stocks have a year to date performance of 0.56 percent and weekly performance of -1.37 percent. The stock has been moved at -13.70 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 3.16 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -12.44 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.21M shares, BTG reached to a volume of 5548183 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about B2Gold Corp. [BTG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTG shares is $4.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTG stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for B2Gold Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for B2Gold Corp. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.27.

BTG stock trade performance evaluation

B2Gold Corp. [BTG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.37. With this latest performance, BTG shares gained by 3.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.44 for B2Gold Corp. [BTG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.72, while it was recorded at 3.67 for the last single week of trading, and 3.65 for the last 200 days.

B2Gold Corp. [BTG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and B2Gold Corp. [BTG] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.14 and a Gross Margin at +34.88. B2Gold Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.60.

Return on Total Capital for BTG is now 16.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, B2Gold Corp. [BTG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.90. Additionally, BTG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.36.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 40.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for B2Gold Corp. [BTG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BTG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for B2Gold Corp. go to 20.00%.

B2Gold Corp. [BTG]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of BTG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in BTG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in BTG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.